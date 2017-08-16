  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Bon Appétit just released its best new restaurants in America list

By Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 11:26am

Bon Appétit just released its best new restaurants in America list
Photograph: Huge Galdones
Elske in Chicago

Whether dining with a group or solo, there is something innately romantic about consuming a perfectly prepared, delicious meal in a beautiful restaurant. Choosing just the right restaurant then becomes an important task—hence our devotion to food-related "best of" lists. 

From the best brunch in America to the best Japanese restaurants in America, we clearly take our lists very seriously... and we know that Bon Appétit does the same. Case in point: The publication's annual list of the best new restaurants in America (that is: The group of eateries you should be planning to check out immediately, before word gets out).

Find the list below and right here... We'll be making our reservations in the meantime: 

1. Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans

2. Elske in Chicago

3. Mister Jiu's in San Francisco

4. Palizzi in Philadelphia

5. Hart's in Brooklyn, New York

6. Giant in Chicago

7. Spring in Marietta, Georgia

8. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in Austin

9. Nixta in St. Louis

10. Brewery Bhavana in Raleigh, North Carolina

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By 435 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest