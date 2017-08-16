Bon Appétit just released its best new restaurants in America list

Whether dining with a group or solo, there is something innately romantic about consuming a perfectly prepared, delicious meal in a beautiful restaurant. Choosing just the right restaurant then becomes an important task—hence our devotion to food-related "best of" lists.

From the best brunch in America to the best Japanese restaurants in America, we clearly take our lists very seriously... and we know that Bon Appétit does the same. Case in point: The publication's annual list of the best new restaurants in America (that is: The group of eateries you should be planning to check out immediately, before word gets out).

Find the list below and right here... We'll be making our reservations in the meantime:

1. Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans

2. Elske in Chicago

3. Mister Jiu's in San Francisco

4. Palizzi in Philadelphia

5. Hart's in Brooklyn, New York

6. Giant in Chicago

7. Spring in Marietta, Georgia

8. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in Austin

9. Nixta in St. Louis

10. Brewery Bhavana in Raleigh, North Carolina