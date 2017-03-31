Here is the most efficient way to eat at all five James Beard Awards best new restaurant nominees



It'll take you 45 hours and loads of money, but you could potentially cross-country drive your way through all five of the James Beard Awards best new restaurant nominees—all you need to do is follow this handy little map we created.

Ideally starting off at Olmsted, in New York's Brooklyn neighborhood, you'd then drive to Manhattan and land at French restaurant Le Coucou. After a nice meal, pack up the car and head to the nation's capital to dine at yet another American eatery, Pineapple and Pearls Restaurant. To get to the last two nominated restaurants, you'll have to ride all the way to the West Coast. Specifically, to San Francisco, where you'll eat at SFMOMA's ground-floor restaurant, In Situ, and then proceed to nearby Tartine Manufactory, the fifth nominee.

Sure, you'll have to drive 3,047 miles and spend a day, 21 hours and nine minutes in your car, but you'll get to eat at the five best new restaurants in the country and finally embark on that cross-country trip you've been considering for years. A no-brainer, if you ask us.