Six of the world's 50 best restaurants are in America

The list of the world's 50 best restaurants is out and, for the second time only in its 15-year history, it is helmed by an eatery outside of Europe.

New York's Eleven Madison Park, co-owned by chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, took the top spot, knocking Osteria Francescana, in Modena, Italy, to second place.

Eleven Madison Park isn't the only American restaurant to make the list. Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantino Hills, New York is at number 11; Cosme and Le Bernadin, both in New York City, are, respectively, at number 4 and number 17; Chicago's New American eatery, Alinea, is found at number 21 and San Francisco makes the cut at spot 37 with Saison, the New American restaurant inside the SoMa building.

Take a look at the full list below:

1. Eleven Madison Park, New York City

2. Osteria Francescana, Italy

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Spain

4. Mirazur, France

5. Central, Peru

6. Asador Etxebarri, Spain

7. Gaggan, Thailand

8. Maido, Peru

9. Mugaritz, Spain

10. Steirereck, Austria

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York

12. Arpège, France

13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, France

14. Restaurant Andre, Singapore

15. Piazza Duomo, Italy

16. D.O.M., Brazil

17. Le Bernardin, New York City

18. Narisawa, Japan

19. Geranium, Denmark

20. Pujol, Mexico

21. Alinea, Chicago

22. Quintonil, Mexico

23. White Rabbit, Russia

24. Amber, Hong Kong

25. Tickets, Spain

26. The Clove Club, England

27. The Ledbury, England

28. Nahm, Thailand

29. Le Calandre, Italy

30. Arzak, Spain

31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, France

32. Attica, Australia

33. Astrid y Gaston, Peru

34. De Librije, Netherlands

35. Septime, France

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, England

37. Saison, San Francisco

38. Azurmendi, Spain

39. Relae, Denmark

40. Cosme, New York City

41. Ultraviolet, China

42. Boragó, Chile

43. Reale, Italy

44. Brae, Australia

45. Den, Japan

46. Astrance, France

47. Vendôme, Germany

48. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany

49. Tegui, Argentina

50. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium