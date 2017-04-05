Six of the world's 50 best restaurants are in America

The list of the world's 50 best restaurants is out and, for the second time only in its 15-year history, it is helmed by an eatery outside of Europe.
New York's Eleven Madison Park, co-owned by chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, took the top spot, knocking Osteria Francescana, in Modena, Italy, to second place.
Eleven Madison Park isn't the only American restaurant to make the list. Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantino Hills, New York is at number 11; Cosme and Le Bernadin, both in New York City, are, respectively, at number 4 and number 17; Chicago's New American eatery, Alinea, is found at number 21 and San Francisco makes the cut at spot 37 with Saison, the New American restaurant inside the SoMa building.
Take a look at the full list below:
1. Eleven Madison Park, New York City
2. Osteria Francescana, Italy
3. El Celler de Can Roca, Spain
4. Mirazur, France
5. Central, Peru
6. Asador Etxebarri, Spain
7. Gaggan, Thailand
8. Maido, Peru
9. Mugaritz, Spain
10. Steirereck, Austria
11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York
12. Arpège, France
13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, France
14. Restaurant Andre, Singapore
15. Piazza Duomo, Italy
16. D.O.M., Brazil
17. Le Bernardin, New York City
18. Narisawa, Japan
19. Geranium, Denmark
20. Pujol, Mexico
21. Alinea, Chicago
22. Quintonil, Mexico
23. White Rabbit, Russia
24. Amber, Hong Kong
25. Tickets, Spain
26. The Clove Club, England
27. The Ledbury, England
28. Nahm, Thailand
29. Le Calandre, Italy
30. Arzak, Spain
31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, France
32. Attica, Australia
33. Astrid y Gaston, Peru
34. De Librije, Netherlands
35. Septime, France
36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, England
37. Saison, San Francisco
38. Azurmendi, Spain
39. Relae, Denmark
40. Cosme, New York City
41. Ultraviolet, China
42. Boragó, Chile
43. Reale, Italy
44. Brae, Australia
45. Den, Japan
46. Astrance, France
47. Vendôme, Germany
48. Restaurant Tim Raue, Germany
49. Tegui, Argentina
50. Hof Van Cleve, Belgium
