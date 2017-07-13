The complete list of nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards

It’s the most exciting TV news of the week! Besides Game of Thrones returning on Sunday, and the announcement of BoJack Horseman’s fourth season, and the new Stranger Things poster. Maybe it’s not that exciting. Regardless, this morning the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced, and we have thoughts.

Will first-time host Stephen Colbert be as amazing as we hope and dream he’ll be? Will The Handmaid’s Tale rightfully clean up and plunge us even further into despair as we contemplate the eerily familiar analogies of its dystopian society? Will Milo Ventimiglia make us cry just by showing up?

Which of your favorite TV shows of the past year are you rooting for? Make your predictions now, then start binge-watching all the best shows before the Emmy Awards air on September 17.

The complete list of nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Reality-Competition Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Television Movie

Black Mirror

Churchill’s Secret

Custody

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Killing Reagan

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman’s Show

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis (Feud)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)

Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)

BD Wong (Mr Robot)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)

Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)

Cecily Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Alison Wright (The Americans)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed (Girls)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)

Hugh Laurie (Veep)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)

Matthew Rhys (Girls)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Girls)

Angela Bassett (Master of None)

Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)

Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)

Wanda Sykes (black-ish )

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)