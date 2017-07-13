The complete list of nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards

It’s the most exciting TV news of the week! Besides Game of Thrones returning on Sunday, and the announcement of BoJack Horseman’s fourth season, and the new Stranger Things poster. Maybe it’s not that exciting. Regardless, this morning the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced, and we have thoughts.
Will first-time host Stephen Colbert be as amazing as we hope and dream he’ll be? Will The Handmaid’s Tale rightfully clean up and plunge us even further into despair as we contemplate the eerily familiar analogies of its dystopian society? Will Milo Ventimiglia make us cry just by showing up?
Which of your favorite TV shows of the past year are you rooting for? Make your predictions now, then start binge-watching all the best shows before the Emmy Awards air on September 17.
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Churchill’s Secret
Custody
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Killing Reagan
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
The Crown The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Documentary Now
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman’s Show
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Alfred Molina (Feud)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Stanley Tucci (Feud)
Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
Regina King (American Crime)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)
BD Wong (Mr Robot)
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)
Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)
Cecily Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Alison Wright (The Americans)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)
Matthew Rhys (Girls)
Angela Bassett (Master of None)
Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)
Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)
Wanda Sykes (black-ish )
