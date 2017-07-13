  • Blog
The complete list of nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday July 13 2017, 12:08pm

It’s the most exciting TV news of the week! Besides Game of Thrones returning on Sunday, and the announcement of BoJack Horseman’s fourth season, and the new Stranger Things poster. Maybe it’s not that exciting. Regardless, this morning the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced, and we have thoughts.

 

Will first-time host Stephen Colbert be as amazing as we hope and dream he’ll be? Will The Handmaid’s Tale rightfully clean up and plunge us even further into despair as we contemplate the eerily familiar analogies of its dystopian society? Will Milo Ventimiglia make us cry just by showing up?

 

Which of your favorite TV shows of the past year are you rooting for? Make your predictions now, then start binge-watching all the best shows before the Emmy Awards air on September 17.

 

The complete list of nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards:
 
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
 
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
 
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
 
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)
 
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
 
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
 
Reality-Competition Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
 
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
 
Television Movie
Black Mirror
Churchill’s Secret
Custody
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Killing Reagan
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
 
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
 
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
 
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
 
Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman’s Show
 
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
John Lithgow  (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
 
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
 
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Bill Camp (The Night Of)
Alfred Molina (Feud)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Stanley Tucci (Feud)
Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
 
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Judy Davis (Feud)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
Regina King (American Crime)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
 
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
 
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Kate McKinnon  (Saturday Night Live)
 
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)
Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)
BD Wong (Mr Robot)
 
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)
Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)
Cecily Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Alison Wright (The Americans)
 
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Riz Ahmed (Girls)
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)
Matthew Rhys (Girls)
 
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker (Girls)
Angela Bassett (Master of None)
Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)
Melissa McCarthy (Saturday Night Live)
Wanda Sykes (black-ish )
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 11 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

