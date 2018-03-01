Here's a printable Oscar ballot, along with our (always shockingly accurate) predictions

Have you heard about this thing called the Academy Awards? First, let's thank Faye Dunaway for making last year such a riot. The big night is nearly upon us (Sun, Mar 4 on ABC, 8pm ET). Our personal favorites—such as Call Me by Your Name, Phantom Thread and I, Tonya—are well represented, so the show itself won’t be all that painful. Still, we’re praying for an envelope mix-up or two. Follow us at @TimeOutNewYork as we live-tweet the show. And bookmark this page for interviews, predictions, lists, snubs, surprises and analysis. Are you doing a pool with co-workers and need a handy, printable page of every damn nominee, with check boxes for your personal picks? We've got that, too: Here it is. But what if you want more than a blank ballot. Want predictions for the top 12 major categories? You can thank us later. Normally, we're pretty good at this; last year, we were right about Best Picture for at least two minutes before the actual winner was correctly announced. Let's hope that kind of drama repeats itself. In advance of the show, we're going to predict a surprising little mini-sweep in the technical categories for Blade Runner 2049. (What's that?) It's a movie you should have seen.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ