Here are our predictions for the 2018 Oscars

What will win

It looks like Guillermo del Toro will add to his pile of Pan’s Labyrinth Oscars with The Shape of Water, his much-loved romantic fantasy. Many of AMPAS’ 774 new voting members are non-English speakers, which bodes well for a movie that features a silent love affair.

What should win

Phantom Thread’s nomination was something of a surprise to begin with, but how we'd scream if Paul Thomas Anderson drank everyone’s milkshake. He’s already made two masterpieces (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood) and is long overdue for the Oscars’ biggest prize.