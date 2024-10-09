Here's the full list of Hurricane Milton evacuation zones in Florida

As news of Hurricane Milton continues to break and residents in some areas of Florida are ordered to evacuate, the entire nation is waiting with bated breath and hoping for the best. A scary simulation from the Weather Channel (made six years ago but recently going viral again) shows what it looks like when water rises to 9 feet in some regions—when, in fact, the possible water level with this hurricane could be 15 feet. Florida’s beautiful coastline makes it vulnerable to storm surges, and so we are all watching the news and sending hopeful energy to the state.

What are the mandatory evacuation zones in Florida?

Currently, Florida is divided into six zones, labeled A through F, with A being the most likely to be evacuated and F being less vulnerable. A map shows both Florida coasts and some stretches of red for Zone A.

As of this writing, these counties have mandatory evacuation orders: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Flagler, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, St. Johns and Volusia.

Most of these counties include a note that people living in Zones A-C or who live in a manufactured home, mobile home, RV or boat home should evacuate. Some counties have an informational note saying that even though evacuation is not mandatory, anyone living in low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, and along creeks or rivers is strongly encouraged to relocate.

Photograph: Know Your Zone

What are the voluntary evacuation zones in Florida?

As of this writing, these counties have a voluntary evacuation code: Dixie, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and Union. Be sure to check here for updated information.

What are other things to consider?

Right now, there are so many things to weigh: is it safe to travel to Florida right now, what kind of flight cancellations are taking place, whether the planned Taylor Swift concerts are still happening and whether there is still cell phone connectivity. These are certainly less urgent concerns, but concerns nonetheless.