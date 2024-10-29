The U.S. is expecting 90 million visitors by 2026

America’s booming travel and tourism is poised to see even more record-breaking numbers in the months to come. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo remarked on the ways the two departments are working together to help people travel to and from America. The update also served as a commentary on the economic benefits of the travel and tourism industry.

Secretary Blinken reported that 11.5 million visas were issued in 2024, with 8.5 million being visitor visas—a 10 percent increase from the previous year. The wait time to receive a visa has also been down 60 percent since the acute phase of the pandemic, with the median wait time about 60 days from the interview date. The U.S. plans to add an additional 1 million appointments for the 2025 fiscal year, in part to accommodate the crowds traveling for the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, and future sporting events.

“We’re doing everything we can to ramp up everyone coming to this country for these incredible events—[helping them] get their visas in a timely way,” said Secretary Blinken.

Getting a new or renewed passport is also faster, thanks to the launch of the government’s new online passport renewal program, and wait times are down to four to six weeks. An estimated 24.5 million passport books and cards were issued in the 2024 fiscal year alone.

All of these changes not only mean very busy airports but also a boost to the economy, added Secretary Raimondo. “Travel and tourism aren’t just fun, it isn't just meaningful, it’s a real business, and it’s sustaining jobs in America,” she said. The travel industry accounts for approximately 10 million American jobs and 2.3 trillion in economic activity.

Visition to the United States is up enormously and is projected to surpass pre-Covid numbers. "Last year, visitation was 66 million people—up from 50 million the year before. By next year, the industry will be fully recovered from Covid and on track to see 90 million visitors by 2026," said Secretary Raimondo. The projection comes a year earlier than the department's strategic goal.

Maybe it's time to consider TSA PreCheck if you haven't already. A boost to the economy means a rush at the airport.