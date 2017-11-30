  • News
These are the 10 most Instagrammed restaurants in America in 2017

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday November 30 2017, 1:51pm

Scrolling through the feed of the most Instagrammed restaurants in the country this past year makes one thing clear: The food served at the establishments is not always the star of the show. In fact, most people posted images of incredible rooftop views, the spaces' interesting decor and, of course, selfies with their dining partners.

What that means in the grand scheme of the social media psyche, we're not sure—but we'll definitely be adding every single one of these eateries to our must-visit foodie bucket list. 

Check out the official list of the most Instagrammed restaurants in the country in 2017, according to the app's recently released Year in Review report:

10. Stubb’s Austin in Austin

9. Hard Rock Cafe New York in New York

8. Mr. Purple in New York

7. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant in Los Angeles

6. Cindy’s Rooftop in Chicago

5. TAO Downtown in New York

4. Katz’s Delicatessen in New York

3. Catch LA in Los Angeles

2. Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles

1. 230 Fifth in New York

