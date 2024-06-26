These are the best states for a summer road trip

Three out of four of us are taking a road trip this summer, according to the personal finance website WalletHub. That’s a pretty high number. But it makes sense: with a road trip, you can blast your own music, bring your dog without trouble, stop whenever you want, and dash away even for just one night… or several weeks. You get to see a part of our country that you can’t see from the air or water, and although gas isn’t cheap (the national average is more than $3.45 a gallon), you can get away with an inexpensive road trip if you plan carefully. If you haven’t already embarked, you might want to hear some of these statistics to help guide your choices. WalletHub’s list of the 10 best-rated trips includes highlights of states that offer more to the driving traveler. The list takes into account the safety and condition of roads, congestion, the number of uninsured drivers, amusement spots per capita like zoos and nightlife, weather, miles of shoreline, and other factors that make a road trip more or less attractive.

First, a few takeaways. California has the highest number of scenic byways. That includes the beautiful Highway 1 that runs down the coast — but California pays the most for gas in the nation. It lands at No. 43 (out of 50 states) on the overall list. If you love camping and don’t want to pay much for your tent site, Mississippi has the lowest daily price for camping: nice! Mississippi is No. 36 overall. Looking for the lowest price for a three-star hotel room? That’s Arizona, which is No. 21 on the overall list. In New Hampshire, you won’t have to worry about leaving your car while you dine, sleep or hit the beach. It’s the state with the lowest percentage of car thefts. The overall safest state, according to the study? That’s Maine, with New Hampshire and Iowa on its heels. (Vermont is No. 4, which makes us think maybe a New England road trip is the way to go!) The state with the best ranking for activities is California, followed by Florida and New York. No surprises there; those are probably the three states you think of first when you think about a popular U.S. destination. For affordability, Louisiana is No. 1, with Mississippi and Oklahoma following. It’s great to travel and get a lot for your money. Eat some beignets in New Orleans, drive the Delta Blues Highway in Mississippi, and check out the food and art scene in Oklahoma City, all without breaking the bank.

Here are the top 10 states for summer road trips:

1. Texas

2. Minnesota

3. New York

4. Louisiana

5. Florida

6. Ohio

7. North Carolina

8. Wyoming

9. Maine

10. Pennsylvania