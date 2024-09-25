These are the coolest neighborhoods in America right now

Every year, Time Out taps its network of experts to deliver our much-anticipated list of the world's coolest neighborhoods. Writers and editors from far and wide weigh in to decide which neighborhoods make the cut and why they should earn a spot on the coveted ranking.

As in years past, 2024’s criteria champion places that reflect the very best of their cities, from their culture to their community spirit and lively food-and-drink scene. In America, that translates to East Hollywood in L.A., a buzzy culinary destination; Logan Square in Chicago, a walkable cultural hub brimming with historic homes; and Miami’s Little River, an emerging hub for independent businesses and restaurants, including the highly awaited return of Sunny’s.

New York’s Flatbush neighborhood, home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-Latinx community outside of the West Indies, made the ranking, as did Boston’s Sommerville, a recent haven for grad students and young professionals, especially those working in the city’s booming biotech industry. Plus, more thriving areas in cities across the country.

Whether you’re a local looking to explore a new part of town or you're visiting a foreign city and seeking something different, we suggest you dig a little deeper into our findings. Every neighborhood on this list offers something you can't find anywhere else.