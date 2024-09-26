Boston is a small city in a big metropolitan area, and enclaves of the region have their own distinctive identities. As the urban center has expanded in recent decades, Boston’s neighbor to the north, Somerville, has become one of the hottest places to live and play. That’s why we’re thrilled to include the city's Union Square in Time Out’s 2024 list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

The new list highlights 38 destinations across the globe that reflect vibrant culture and community spirit—as well as trendy dining, nightlife and things to do. Time Out’s global editors—including yours truly—picked places that are condensed into one walkable district. With the long-awaited arrival of the Green Line Extension train service from downtown Boston, Union Square is more accessible than ever. The area's diverse restaurant and bar scene, funky festivals and prevalent local pride made this pick a no-brainer.

Union Square has been a center of activity since the American Revolution, but more recently it’s become a haven for graduate students and young families to live in proximity to Cambridge’s prominent universities and Boston’s booming biotech industry. Many longtime residents remain in the neighborhood, too, and the older housing stock gives it a distinctive charm—just look at the light displays around holidays!

Local eateries like Portuguese breakfast staple the Neighborhood Restaurant & Bakery reflect Union Square’s diverse demographics, while hot spots like Field & Vine, Celeste and nearby Sarma stand out among Boston's best restaurants. Bow Market, a dynamic, indoor-outdoor marketplace with small-scale storefronts and micro-kitchens, debuted five years ago and has fostered many of the most creative small businesses Boston has seen in that time. Annual events like Porchfest and What the Fluff? Festival—which just celebrated its 19th year—do their part to maintain Somerville’s quirky charm, even as the area continues to change. Read more about Time Out's choice here.

Union Square brings up the rear of the list of the coolest neighborhoods at No. 38. This year’s edition is topped by Notre-Dame-du-Mont in Marseille, France. Other American neighborhoods recognized are Kerns in Portland (No. 5), Little River in Miami (No. 12), Flatbush in New York (No. 17), East Hollywood in Los Angeles (No. 26), Mount Pleasant in Washington, D.C. (No. 29), Brewerytown in Philadelphia (No. 32) and Logan Square in Chicago (No. 34).

“In every neighbourhood on this list there’s something you won’t find anywhere else,” Time Out’s London-based travel editor Grace Beard writes in the intro. “Ever been to… a festival dedicated to Fluff? When communities fiercely support and rally around their local businesses, even the most eccentric ideas can become a reality. And that, in our eyes, is what makes a neighbourhood truly cool.”