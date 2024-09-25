Little River was just named the coolest neighborhood in Miami

While all of Miami has our heart, there’s one Magic City neighborhood that stands out among the rest right now.

Last year, we named Coral Gables as the coolest neighborhood in Miami for its old-world glamour, its slew of amazing new restaurants and buzzworthy cultural institutions. This year, we’re choosing Little River for its many art galleries and independent shops, fantastic restaurants and the funky community vibes its residents and business owners are bringing to the historically industrial pocket of mainland Miami.

To come up with the final ranking, our global network of local editors narrowed down the selections by considering community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life. Little River landed the top spot as the coolest neighborhood in Miami and the 12th coolest in the world (out of 38).

“Yes, you’ll find some of those international hallmarks of ‘cool’. But in every neighborhood on this list there’s something you won’t find anywhere else,” Time Out’s Travel Editor Grace Beard says. “When communities fiercely support and rally around their local businesses, even the most eccentric ideas can become a reality. And that, in our eyes, is what makes a neighborhood truly cool.”

Photograph: Francisco Moraga Rose Coloured Floral

So, why did we choose Little River?

Located north of Wynwood, the Design District and Little Haiti, and south of Miami Shores, this neighborhood is an emerging hub for independent local businesses, art galleries and restaurants (including several Michelin-recognized spots). Like Wynwood more than a decade ago, Little River still has an industrial feel, home to a patchwork of warehouses, smaller residences and even a functioning dairy plant from 1929.

Photograph: Off Site/Anthony Nader

Here's how to have the perfect day in Little River

Grab a coffee at Imperial Moto, a spot that’s as serious about its beans as it is about its bikes. Get your morning sweat in at Ultra Padel Club, then stop by The Citadel for lunch – this eclectic food hall boasts some of our favorite burgers and pizzas in Miami (plus a rooftop bar that’s open starting at noon on weekends).

Photograph: Courtesy Mids Market in Little River Miami

Spend the afternoon vintage shopping at Mids Market and Casa de Barcelona, or browse boutiques like Lower East Coast and Éliou. For happy hour, head to Magie, a charming natural wine garden.

Photograph: Eric Barton for Time Out Ogawa

If omakase is your thing, don’t miss Michelin-starred Ogawa, which feels like a slice of Tokyo in Miami. End your night at ZeyZey, where you’ll often find live music outside and DJs spinning vinyl under a disco ball. Then head back to this sweet and tidy Airbnb where you can review your day’s triumphs out on the private patio.

Photograph: World Red Eye ZeyZey

Here's when to plan your day in Little River

Time your visit during the weeks following Art Basel Miami Beach (typically the first weekend of December). It’s an ideal window to scope out the local shows after the crowds have dispersed – Little River’s Nina Johnson, Dot Fiftyone and Primary are all among Miami’s best art galleries.

See the full list of Time Out’s Coolest Neighborhoods in the World, along with details from Time Out’s local experts on why they have made the grade at timeout.com/coolestneighbourhoods.

