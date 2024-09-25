Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Little River was just named the coolest neighborhood in Miami

Find art galleries, vintage shops and Michelin-recommended spots sprinkled throughout this funky industrial neighborhood.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
Mids Market
Photograph: Courtesy Mids Market in Little River MiamiMids Market
Advertising

While all of Miami has our heart, there’s one Magic City neighborhood that stands out among the rest right now.

Last year, we named Coral Gables as the coolest neighborhood in Miami for its old-world glamour, its slew of amazing new restaurants and buzzworthy cultural institutions. This year, we’re choosing Little River for its many art galleries and independent shops, fantastic restaurants and the funky community vibes its residents and business owners are bringing to the historically industrial pocket of mainland Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The coolest neighborhoods in the world

To come up with the final ranking, our global network of local editors narrowed down the selections by considering community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life. Little River landed the top spot as the coolest neighborhood in Miami and the 12th coolest in the world (out of 38).

“Yes, you’ll find some of those international hallmarks of ‘cool’. But in every neighborhood on this list there’s something you won’t find anywhere else,” Time Out’s Travel Editor Grace Beard says. “When communities fiercely support and rally around their local businesses, even the most eccentric ideas can become a reality. And that, in our eyes, is what makes a neighborhood truly cool.”

Rose Coloured Floral
Photograph: Francisco MoragaRose Coloured Floral

So, why did we choose Little River?

Located north of Wynwood, the Design District and Little Haiti, and south of Miami Shores, this neighborhood is an emerging hub for independent local businesses, art galleries and restaurants (including several Michelin-recognized spots). Like Wynwood more than a decade ago, Little River still has an industrial feel, home to a patchwork of warehouses, smaller residences and even a functioning dairy plant from 1929. 

Off Site
Photograph: Off Site/Anthony Nader

Here's how to have the perfect day in Little River

Grab a coffee at Imperial Moto, a spot that’s as serious about its beans as it is about its bikes. Get your morning sweat in at Ultra Padel Club, then stop by The Citadel for lunch – this eclectic food hall boasts some of our favorite burgers and pizzas in Miami (plus a rooftop bar that’s open starting at noon on weekends).

Mids Market in Little River Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Mids Market in Little River Miami

Spend the afternoon vintage shopping at Mids Market and Casa de Barcelona, or browse boutiques like Lower East Coast and Éliou. For happy hour, head to Magie, a charming natural wine garden.

Ogawa
Photograph: Eric Barton for Time OutOgawa

If omakase is your thing, don’t miss Michelin-starred Ogawa, which feels like a slice of Tokyo in Miami. End your night at ZeyZey, where you’ll often find live music outside and DJs spinning vinyl under a disco ball. Then head back to this sweet and tidy Airbnb where you can review your day’s triumphs out on the private patio. 

ZeyZey
Photograph: World Red EyeZeyZey

Here's when to plan your day in Little River 

Time your visit during the weeks following Art Basel Miami Beach (typically the first weekend of December). It’s an ideal window to scope out the local shows after the crowds have dispersed – Little River’s Nina Johnson, Dot Fiftyone and Primary are all among Miami’s best art galleries

See the full list of Time Out’s Coolest Neighborhoods in the World, along with details from Time Out’s local experts on why they have made the grade at timeout.com/coolestneighbourhoods.

RECOMMENDED: Feast your eyes on the new Sunny’s Steakhouse in Little River

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.