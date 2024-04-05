United States
Solar eclipse
Photograph: Shutterstock

Total solar eclipses: how often they occur (and why)

April 8 might be your last chance to see one in this lifetime

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
You’d need to have been living under a rock to miss the frenzy surrounding the upcoming solar eclipse. People are traveling to different states and booking hotels to get a better view of the phenomenon, and even big brands are buying into the craze with eclipse-themed food. It’s all great and exciting (especially if the weather gods cooperate!), but how many of us really know enough about a total solar eclipse? Is it actually that big of a deal? In short, yes. Here’s why.

How often do solar eclipses occur?

Solar eclipses happen about twice a year, with up to five occurring in a single year, though that’s pretty rare. Total solar eclipses happen about every 18 months. Because solar eclipses are only visible from small areas worldwide, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States will be in 2044.

What even is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, partially or totally blocking the sun from Earth. In a total solar eclipse, which we’ll see on April 8, the moon fully obscures the sun. Lunar eclipses can be seen from anywhere in the world but solar eclipses are limited to relatively small areas of the world. Americans are incredibly fortunate to be in the path of totality—the swath of the globe that can see when the moon completely covers the sun—covering areas of the U.S., from Texas to Maine. These folks will see the sky darken entirely for about three to four minutes.

Why do they happen?

Solar eclipses happen around new moon phases when the sun, Earth and moon align. When the new moon is in orbit and places itself between the sun and the Earth, it casts a shadow on Earth, temporarily darkening the sky.

Share the story

