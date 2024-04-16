United States
Yosemite Valley
Photograph: Shutterstock/SopotnickiYosemite Valley

You can visit any national park for free on April 20

Celebrate National Parks Week with free admission

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Next week is extra special for outdoor enthusiasts and supporters of our glorious national parks: it’s National Parks Week 2024. The nine-day National Parks Service event celebrates the more than 400 parks of all shapes and sizes located across the U.S. To kick off National Parks Week, admission will be free to all parks on Saturday, April 20.

Getting in free to some of the nation's top parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion and Bryce is certainly a score, but National Parks Week—which takes place from April 20-28, 2024—is jam-packed with events that highlight all the great things you can do in the national parks. Find volunteer opportunities, celebrate Earth Day, learn about park history and innovations, explore community connections, find your muse by creating art in a park or even meet staff and check out job opportunities.

If you can’t make it to a park on April 20 for no-fee entry, the National Parks Service is offering a few more admission-free days the rest of this year: June 19 (Juneteenth), August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day), September 28 (National Public Lands Day) and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Find a park near you and get out there to enjoy the outdoors.

