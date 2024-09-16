The best barbecue spots in America

1. Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, KS
Consistently ranked among the nation’s top BBQ joints, this smokehouse epitomizes the Kansas City style of slow-smoked meats slathered in a thick, sweet, tomato-and-molasses-based sauce. Kansas City—on both its Kansas and Missouri sides—is chockablock with excellent BBQ spots, but Joe’s is a two-state favorite. Don’t miss the iconic burnt ends and the Z-man sandwich: sliced brisket, smoked provolone, a couple of onion rings, barbecue sauce on a Kaiser roll.