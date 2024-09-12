The best ice cream shops in America

Whether you like classic vanilla or creative flavors, here's where to get your ice cream fix across the U.S.

Is there anything more refreshing than a scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day? Or a perfect milkshake to pair with a classic burger and fries? An iconic dessert and sweet treat on its own, ice cream has soared to new levels with a wave of new-generation scoop shops that churn up unexpected and delightful flavors, drawing from in-season produce and global cuisines.

And while creativity is the name of the game for many ice cream brands today, there’s still a desire for that nostalgic sundae shop. We’ve compiled the best of both the long-standing parlors and the new-age shops—perfect for your summer road trip plans.

