1. Shake Shack Shakes
It’s not that Shake Shack’s creamy AF shakes are good despite coming from a fast-food joint. No, these are as good as any shake from a fancy burger joint. I’ll take the Shake Shack shakes simple, in vanilla or chocolate form, rich and deeply flavored with, well, yeah, vanilla or chocolate. But the shake list here goes deep, like Strawberry Frosted Donut, Chocolate Salted Caramel and Peaches and Cream. There’s even non-dairy options for those of us—no judgment—who went a little too hard with extra cheese on the burger.