The best fast food desserts in the U.S., ranked

Looking to indulge at the end of a takeout meal? We’ve ranked the top desserts at fast-food restaurants across America.

Eric Barton
Written by Eric Barton & Danielle Valente
The fast-food dessert has, admittedly, a limited appeal. Generally, I’m not going to McD’s on my birthday or ordering Burger King pies in bulk for the boss’ retirement party. Although, if you did, more power to you, friend.

But where the fast-food dessert shines is a pretty special moment. It’s a thing passed from a parent to the back seat for the kids to fight over. It’s a surprise brought to the house by grandma, who was just supposed to pick up dinner but then also brought something sweet. It’s an indulgence ordered on the way home from work that you might just keep to yourself this time.

The fast food dessert is a quick reward, and, heck, you deserve it. But as I discovered while researching this article, not all fast-food desserts are worthy (we’re looking at you, soggy Checkers Funnel Cake Fries). So before you blow your caloric intake at the next random drive-thru, follow along below as I rank the best fast-food desserts in America.

Top fast food desserts in the U.S.

1. Shake Shack Shakes

Photograph: Shutterstock/Chung-Hao Lee

It’s not that Shake Shack’s creamy AF shakes are good despite coming from a fast-food joint. No, these are as good as any shake from a fancy burger joint. I’ll take the Shake Shack shakes simple, in vanilla or chocolate form, rich and deeply flavored with, well, yeah, vanilla or chocolate. But the shake list here goes deep, like Strawberry Frosted Donut, Chocolate Salted Caramel and Peaches and Cream. There’s even non-dairy options for those of us—no judgment—who went a little too hard with extra cheese on the burger.

2. Checkers Apple Pie

Photograph: Eric Barton for Time Out

This was already the best of the deep-fried fast food apple pie among the many I’ve devoured in my gluttonous lifetimes. It has the requisite crispy dough and gooey apple pie filling, but the addition here of cinnamon sugar is a nice touch. But the best part? These things cost a buck each for a hefty pie the size of your average wallet, which won’t be harmed much by eating three.

3. Five Guys Shakes

Photograph: Shutterstock

While I never refuse a burger at Five Guys (and a generous scoop of peanuts, of course), the real draw is the chain's desserts. Handspun shakes vary from the traditional (think vanilla and chocolate) to the avant-garde mix-ins like bacon—and I’m serious right here. I can't possibly deny ourselves that scoop of whipped cream to polish it all off.

4. Popeyes Cinnamon Apple Pie

Courtesy: Popeye's

A hand-held slice of crispy apple pie is basically a fall essential. I just might be inclined to ask for seconds. Popeye's Cinnamon Apple Pie is slightly more expensive than Taco Bell's equivalent, but it's a little bit closer to what you would expect from a traditional deep-fried hand pie.

5. McDonald’s Hot Fudge Sundae

Courtesy: McDonald's

It's a classic for a reason: The vanilla soft serve hot fudge combo is exactly how you remember it, with its creamy vanilla soft serve and smothered in chocolate hot fudge topping. It goes well no matter what type of intricate sandwich-and-fries concoction came before it.

6. Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets

Courtesy: Ashley Kraynak

Auntie Anne’s is a global chain of counters dispensing sweet and savory soft pretzels with a variety of toppings and dips. The Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are like chips: Once you have one, you can't stop. I’ll take mine, typically ordered from a mall kiosk that’s filling the entire place with Auntie Annie’s perfume, with cream cheese dip.

7. Sonic Blasts

Photograph: Shutterstock

A tribute to favorite candy bars, Sonic Blasts celebrate each treat—Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Butterfinger, Snickers and so on—by mixing a dollop of ice cream, cookie crumbles and syrup in with bits of the confections. I’m partial to the Oreo-flavored Blast, where cookie chunks float in vanilla soft serve.

8. Chick Fil A Frosted Lemonade

Photograph: Shutterstock

That summertime favorite gets a frosted remix, and it's definitely better than anything you whipped up at your local lemonade stand (sorry, kid). The bad news is that this is seasonal, but the good news is that it only makes it that much more special that we have to wait.

9. Burger King Hershey’s Sundae Pie

Photograph: Courtesy Burger King

It would be hard to go wrong with layers of chocolate and vanilla mousse in a cookie crumble crust with whipped cream and bits of chocolate on top, right? The addition of chocolate syrup forming stripes on the top of the pie adds a nice touch of that Hershey’s bitterness, and while I think its overt sweetness gave me an immediate toothache, it’s worth noting this thing clocks in at less than two bucks.

10. Wendy's Frosty

Courtesy: Wendy's

A cross between a milkshake and scoop of ice cream, the frozen dairy Frosty has delighted customers since Wendy's opened—was among the first five items introduced on the Wendy's menu—and I have a feeling I'll be ordering it for dessert until the end of time.

11. Dunkin’ Donuts Chocolate Frosted Donut

Photograph: Eric Barton for Time Out

Like ordering the margherita to assess a pizza parlor’s skills, the chocolate frosted is a baseline donut. Here, of course, it’s a cake donut, rich and generally moist, with a modest amount of sweet glaze over the top. Sure, I’d prefer it if the glaze had a crispiness to it, and yeah, it left an odd chocolate cakey aftertaste in my mouth, but this is a solid donut in the pantheon of cake donuts.

12. Taco Bell Cinnabon Delights

Courtesy: Taco Bell

The bite-sized snacks are soft, golden, cinnamon goodness made from buttery pastry dough and complete with a frosty filling—almost as if French Toast upgraded to dessert. I won't judge if you make these bad boys a breakfast item.

13. Domino’s Lava Cake

Courtesy: Jeff Padrick

As the name suggests, this is a rich chocolate cake with a slightly crunchy crust and a warm liquid chocolate center that flows out at the nudge of a fork. In essence, it’s a chocolate lover's perfect end to a meal, if you’re like me, you probably drunk-ordered at the end of the night.

14. Jack in the Box Mini Churros

Courtesy: Jack in the Box

Though they may be little, Jack in the Box's mini churros are fiercely packed with cinnamon. It takes your typical, garden-variety carnival staple churro, chops it into bite-sized bits and pipes a line of melted, gooey cinnamon sugar through the middle. The mini size turns what was already a finger food into something easily popped while navigating highway traffic.

15. KFC Mini Chocolate Chip Cake

Photograph: Eric Barton for Time Out

Essentially just a personal-sized version of KFC’s bundt cake, this is a pretty simple affair of chocolate cake striped in sweet glaze. I found it reminiscent of office birthday cake, meaning it’s nobody’s favorite, but you’re also going to take a portion when Milton passes a slice.

