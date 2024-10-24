The fast-food dessert has, admittedly, a limited appeal. Generally, I’m not going to McD’s on my birthday or ordering Burger King pies in bulk for the boss’ retirement party. Although, if you did, more power to you, friend.

But where the fast-food dessert shines is a pretty special moment. It’s a thing passed from a parent to the back seat for the kids to fight over. It’s a surprise brought to the house by grandma, who was just supposed to pick up dinner but then also brought something sweet. It’s an indulgence ordered on the way home from work that you might just keep to yourself this time.

The fast food dessert is a quick reward, and, heck, you deserve it. But as I discovered while researching this article, not all fast-food desserts are worthy (we’re looking at you, soggy Checkers Funnel Cake Fries). So before you blow your caloric intake at the next random drive-thru, follow along below as I rank the best fast-food desserts in America.