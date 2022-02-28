If an alien landed on a busy street in the middle of the day, it might think most humans have a best friend or personal assistant named Siri. That’s pretty much what she’s become to us iphone people. She can do anything from sending pics of our pets to giving us suggestions for where to get Italian food or where to go for a romantic vacation. If you didn’t know already, Siri can also be a source of entertainment. Ruffle her feathers and get a laugh with these funny things to ask Siri.

We’re not sure how anyone figured out these funny things to ask Siri, but they sure do result in some funny answers. She has a sense of humor too. The best part about this quirky Siri feature is that she may give different answers to the same question, so you can ask again and again. Ask her on a date, she may tell you she doesn’t date humans. Or she may tell you she already has plans for the night. Ask her to tell you a joke or a story and she has a vault full. Pry into her personal life and you’ll be surprised by what she responds. You can even shout rude things at her to get a rise out of her, but be sure to apologize afterwards, she won’t hold a grudge.

The cool thing about asking Siri funny questions is that her responses are different almost every time, so she can offer hours of entertainment. Here’s a list of some of the best things to ask Siri:

Siri, can you make me laugh?

Siri, what’s the meaning of your name?

Siri, what’s the best pick-up line?

Siri, do you have a boyfriend?

Siri, what’s a good knock-knock joke?

Siri, can you sing me a song?

Siri, can pigs fly?

Siri, what’s your favorite movie?

Siri, how smart are you?

Siri, what do owls say?

Siri, why are you so serious?

Siri, can you give me some money?

Siri, will you go out with me?

Siri, do you like dogs or cats?

Siri, do you know how to dance?