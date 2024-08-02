Subscribe
The 13 best Airbnbs near Yosemite National Park

From glamorous resorts to cute A-frame cabins, these are the finest Airbnb rentals to stay in near Yosemite

Airbnb

Ed Cunningham
Written by Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
It’s time to don some practical clothing, slip on your hiking boots, and prep some mid-trek snacks – Yosemite National Park is calling. One of the most spectacular areas of natural beauty in the entire US of A, Yosemite has everything from glaciers and waterfalls to vast lakes and eerie giant sequoia groves. Whether you’re a nature-mad adventurer or simply a curious explorer, the California park is an essential bucket list stop.

When visiting Yosemite, there are quite a few options for accommodation, from glamorous hotels and cozy cabins to back-to-basics camping. For comfort, independence and practicality, however, there are few better ways to truly make the most of Yosemite than by renting yourself an Airbnb. 

One of the most popular areas to stay when visiting Yosemite National Park is, naturally, the rental community inside the park’s boundaries – Yosemite West – but there are plenty of other options. From facility-heavy areas like Oakhurst to Ahwahnee in Yosemite Valley or the further-out likes of Mariposa, Yosemite’s surrounding area is littered with fabulous rentals. Below are the ten best Airbnbs in Yosemite and its nearby towns.

Updated April 2024: Ready for two hot new properties? Of course you are. Good luck choosing your favourite Airbnb near Yosemite with these latest additions to the list – both being deluxe cabins in Groveland. 

Best Yosemite National Park Airbnbs

1. The micro-cabin glamping in Ahwahnee

Courtesy: Airbnb

Midway between a cabin and glamping, these micro-homes in Ahwahnee are perfect for those who want to holiday on the cheap but don’t want to get down and dirty with an actual tent. Guests share a bathroom with other tiny home villagers, but that inconvenience is made up for within the rentals themselves, which have plenty of home comforts like memory foam mattresses, Wi-Fi, mini-fridges, and climate control. Ahwahnee is about half an hour’s drive from Yosemite’s south entrance.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two. 
Best for: budget-conscious couples.
Location perks? At mealtimes, you can make use of the picnic tables with adorable fairy lights. 
Budget range? Enjoy a cozy two nights for under $300. 

2. The stripped-back nature cabin in Oakhurst

Photograph: Airbnb

Venturing out into nature and going off-grid certainly isn’t for everyone, but if you do want to go AWOL for a while, head to this simple Oakhurst cabin. Perfect for getting away from it all, the cabin doesn’t even have a supply of electricity – instead guests use lanterns, gas stoves, and BBQs to get by. If you do want to stay connected to the outside world, it’s probs best to bring a portable charger.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
Best for: going off-grid and tech-free.
Location perks? The roaming deer may pay you a little visit during your stay, which defo adds to the charm of this peaceful retreat in nature.
Budget range? Another great affordable option – great for those flying solo or in a couple. 

3. The enormous in-park house in Yosemite West

Photograph: Airbnb

This rental isn’t so much near Yosemite National Park as it is actually in it. Part of the in-park settlement of Yosemite West, this tall eight-bed house sits on a hillside and has views out over the forested valley below. The rest of the house has Wi-Fi, air-con, satellite TV, and a back-up power generator, but its finest perk is that you’re already in the park so don’t have to worry about queuing up at the gates to get in.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps eight guests. 
Best for: big groups wanting to be in the heart of the action.
Location perks? The best spot for catching sunsets? The wraparound deck of course. 
Budget range? A luxury family vacation rental. 

4. The space cube in Mariposa

Airbnb

Has a UFO crash-landed in Mariposa, ready to spook unsuspecting Yosemite trekkers? Nope, that’s just an exceptionally modern, stylish cabin that combines tip-top design with high levels of practicality. The rich wooden inside décor contrasts beautifully with the rental’s cold, metallic outer shell, while the huge windows offer views out over both the mountains and a nearby lake. This being in Mariposa, it’s about a 45-minute drive from Yosemite Valley and about one hour 40 minutes to the park itself.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests. 
Best for: a space-age couple.
Location perks? Step into the future with this custom build envisioned by an architect in San Fran.  
Budget range? Moderately priced. 

5. The supremely comfy A-frame in Oakhurst

Photograph: Airbnb

There are few more iconic cabin designs than the A-frame – and this one, called ‘The Winnie’, shows exactly why they’re such a popular kind of rental. Sitting beneath oak, pine, and manzanita trees, The Winnie is well-designed inside and out and is a comfortable base ideal for either jaunting around Yosemite or chilling with a book. It’s in Oakhurst, so the park is about half an hour’s drive away.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps four guests. 
Best for: small families.
Location perks? This cozy spot lives just 30 minutes outside of Yosemite National Park.
Budget range? On the higher end, but so worth it. 

6. The MARS in Mariposa

Photograph: Airbnb

Best for: spiritual holidaymakers

Yosemite doesn’t have to be about sweaty hiking and all-action treks: it’s also a very serene place, perfect for reconnecting with yourself and nature. This ‘Mariposa Relaxation Suite’ (‘MARS’, for short) aims to take full advantage of Yosemite’s spiritual side, offering 80 acres of space with 360-degree views by day and crystal-clear stargazing at night. It's about an hour’s drive from Yosemite National Park.

Rooms?. Three bedrooms. Sleeps six guests.  
Best for: spiritual holidaymakers.
Location perks? Want an eco-friendly getaway? This sweet dig runs entirely on solar energy. 
Budget range? A cheap and cheerful group getaway. 

7. The affordable loft in Yosemite West

Photograph: Airbnb

A compact but well-equipped rental in Yosemite West, this rental loft is hotel-esque in just how many amenities it packs into its three-room space. Ideal for couples or small families, as with the other in-park rentals in this list, there’s a huge benefit to being inside the park and therefore not having to queue when you’d like to visit.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps six guests. 
Best for: small families hunting for cozy convenience.
Location perks? Atop a mountain at an elevation of about 6,000 ft to offer you dreamy vistas of the surrounding mountains and forestland.  
Budget range? An affordable steal. 

8. The Cascades Grandview Lodge in Yosemite

Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

You could be next to or alongside or nearabout… or you could be ‘in’. Unlike most of the options on this list, this stunning ten-person lodge is actually inside the Yosemite National Park (so no arguments over what constitutes a legit daily drive length, eh?). Because you’ll be in Yosemite West, you’ll still have to pay park entrance fees, but not go to the bother of sorting the new park reservations. As a home, it feels like the ultimately family abode, complete with epic games room and an excellent BBQ. To really make you feel like you’re in the park itself, there are dramatic views of the Cascades Waterfall.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps ten.
The mood? Family time, supercharged.
Location perks? So close to Yosemite it’s… oh no, wait. It is IN Yosemite.
Budget range? Save up and splash out.

9. The ginormous lakeside cabin near Bass Lake

Photograph: Airbnb

This one’s for you and your trekking posse. A huge cabin in Bass Lake, it’s a three-floor, four-bedroom, three-bathroom pad with tons of cooking and lounging facilities ­and mountain and lake views. Sure, the price tag might seem a little steep – but this place comfortably sleeps 12, so, if you can get a big enough group together, it’s really quite affordable. Bass Lake is just half an hour’s drive from the southern entrance of Yosemite National Park.  

Rooms? Four bedrooms. Sleeps four guests. 
Best for: big groups looking for convenience.
Location perks? Expect sparkling lake views, large helpings of natural sunlight and a two-minute drive to the private marina.
Budget range? Not too shabby when you split the bill. 

10. The neat couples retreat in Yosemite West

Photograph: Airbnb

Not only is this neat little rental in Yosemite West, giving its guests unrivaled access to the surrounding national park, but the home itself is simply delightful. The recently renovated space is bright and airy, with sizeable windows, swish modern décor, and practical areas for getting changed and storing muddy boots. It’s a fab meeting of splendor and convenience.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps two guests.
Best for: all-action couples.
Location perks? This convenient location puts you within a short drive of Yosemite Valley. 
Budget range? A pretty penny for a prime location. 

 

11. The deluxe grand cabin in Groveland

Airbnb

Enjoy some peace and quiet among the pine trees at this perfectly placed cabin. For anyone that's expecting to be left to fend for themselves, think again; this property is kitted out with all the mod cons you need, with the addition of some luxury items including a huge comfy sofa, marble dining table and even fancy room-darkening blinds. Take to the fire pit or BBQ when you're ready to brave the outdoors. 

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps six guests. 
Best for: campers who hate tents. 
Location perks? Close to Pine Mountain Lake with its championship golf course, community pool, tennis courrts and grill restaurant. 25 miles to the gate of Yosemite. 
Budget range? A reasonable price. 

12. The A-Frame remixed in Oakhurst

Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

Here doth lie the humble A-frame taken up a level. In the parlance of school test papers, the A+ Frame, if you will. With breathtaking views of the surrounding valley and a few steps to Bass Lake (OK, a tiny bit more than literally ‘a few steps’), this modern property is founded on ‘at one with nature’ principles while also delivering home comforts with bells and whistles attached. The property’s exterior was inspired by Scandinavian rural homes (you can tell) and inside the European theme continues with beautiful wallpaper and simplistic, elegant furniture design. A total winner of a home.

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps ten.
The mood? Pure architectural class.
Location perks? Properly close to Yosemite, while also being on its own 12 acres of oak, pine and manzanita forest.
Budget range? Well, if you did book for ten guests…

13. The modern cabin in Groveland

Airbnb

Picture the interiors of your dream home; now imagine them inside an ultra-modern chalet-style bungalow with a hot tub and fire pit out back. Sound like perfection? Then we've found the Airbnb for your look-forward-to-all-year vacation. The whole property couldn't be any trendier, and to top it off, you'll have access to the amenities at Pine Mountain Lake, including the communal pool and hiking trails. 

Rooms? Three bedrooms. Sleeps eight guests. 
Best for: adventurous folk who need a hot tub to sooth their aching muscles. 
Location perks? 13 miles to Yosemite's Big Oak Flat entrance, in the heart of Pine Mountain Lake. 
Budget range? On the expensive side, but checks out. 

