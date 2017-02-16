  • Blog
11 Life-saving music festival hacks you probably need this weekend

By Suthima Thongmark Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 7:17pm

1. Drop a pin where you park your car. This will HELP you a lot because you should never trust your own memory after heavy drinking without a proper sleep? Avoid that "dude, where's my car?" moment.

via GIPHY

 

And please, don't be lazy. When you arrive the festival, go explore it as much as you can. Make sure you know where to get food, where to pee, where to get first aid, where to get cash, and where are the security guards. This will save your and your friends' lives for the rest of the weekend.

via GIPHY

 

2. Bring your own inflatable sofa because, trust us, you'll never know when and where you'll fee like to take some rest.

Like this:

https://milsonkerry01.tumblr.com/post/154501090481/air-sofa

 

 

3. Masks are a must when you go to big festivals outside of the town. You don't want you lungs to turn brown, right?

via GIPHY

 

 

4. At least one portable phone charger — no phone, no life. Enough said.

via GIPHY

 

5. Always hide some banknotes inside your phone case, so you don't have to worry about losing your wallet (or carrying a bag while dancing). 

 

via GIPHY

 

6. Get organized. Learn about the headliners and prepare to be there before the time. Don't miss anything or you will regret for the rest of your life.

via GIPHY

 

7. Kill your number one enemy — bring mosquito repellent.

via GIPHY

 

8. Bring extra clothes because it might get a little cooler at night. And, you can use them as pillows. 

via GIPHY

 

9. Dry shampoo is a real life-saver for girls. Trust us, you don't want to look greasy and dirty in your picture (and in real life), right?

 

via GIPHY

 

10. Wet tissue is also a real hero. Also, always keep a hand sanitizer in your bag!

via GIPHY

 

 

11. Comfy sandals will comfort you feet. You can't always be wearing your posh shoes all day all night. 

Feet:

via GIPHY

 

And enjoy!

via GIPHY

 

Staff writer
Suthima Thongmark
