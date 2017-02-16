11 Life-saving music festival hacks you probably need this weekend

1. Drop a pin where you park your car. This will HELP you a lot because you should never trust your own memory after heavy drinking without a proper sleep? Avoid that "dude, where's my car?" moment.

And please, don't be lazy. When you arrive the festival, go explore it as much as you can. Make sure you know where to get food, where to pee, where to get first aid, where to get cash, and where are the security guards. This will save your and your friends' lives for the rest of the weekend.

2. Bring your own inflatable sofa because, trust us, you'll never know when and where you'll fee like to take some rest.

3. Masks are a must when you go to big festivals outside of the town. You don't want you lungs to turn brown, right?

4. At least one portable phone charger — no phone, no life. Enough said.

5. Always hide some banknotes inside your phone case, so you don't have to worry about losing your wallet (or carrying a bag while dancing).

6. Get organized. Learn about the headliners and prepare to be there before the time. Don't miss anything or you will regret for the rest of your life.

7. Kill your number one enemy — bring mosquito repellent.

8. Bring extra clothes because it might get a little cooler at night. And, you can use them as pillows.

9. Dry shampoo is a real life-saver for girls. Trust us, you don't want to look greasy and dirty in your picture (and in real life), right?

10. Wet tissue is also a real hero. Also, always keep a hand sanitizer in your bag!

11. Comfy sandals will comfort you feet. You can't always be wearing your posh shoes all day all night.

And enjoy!