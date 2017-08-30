A Japanese folk tale is the core inspiration for Poem's fall 2017 collection

A tragic Japanese folk tale involving a doomed romance and the fragrant wisteria flower is the core inspiration for designer Chavanon Kaisiri’s fall 2017 collection for Poem. A dreamy, Japanese-inspired palette, floral motifs and delicate details are infused into Poem’s signature architectural silhouettes, creating gorgeous pieces you’d love to wear on a special occasion or to a garden wedding.

>Available at Poem stores Bangkokwide