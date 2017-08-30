  • Blog
A Japanese folk tale is the core inspiration for Poem's fall 2017 collection

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Wednesday August 30 2017, 3:55pm

A tragic Japanese folk tale involving a doomed romance and the fragrant wisteria flower is the core inspiration for designer Chavanon Kaisiri’s fall 2017 collection for Poem. A dreamy, Japanese-inspired palette, floral motifs and delicate details are infused into Poem’s signature architectural silhouettes, creating gorgeous pieces you’d love to wear on a special occasion or to a garden wedding. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 >Available at Poem stores Bangkokwide

Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor who is making a deal with the devil to trade in his soul for scented candles and white shoes. 

For any feedback or for more information email

