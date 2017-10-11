A list of businesses closed on the day of the royal funeral 26 Oct

Please note that most of department stores, banks, and other venues will be closed on 26 October, which is the main day of the royal funeral of the late King Bhumibol, and will reopen on Friday, 27 October. Stay tuned for more updates.
Department stores
- All Central department stores will be closed at 15:00. (Except CentralWorld and Central Plaza Rama 2, where there are designated spaces the public can offer sandalwood flowers to pay their respects to the late monarch.)
- Major Cineplex
- Isetan at CentralWorld
- Tesco Lotus will be closed from 14:00, 26 Oct, until 06:00 on 27 Oct
- Robinson will be closed at 15:00
- The Mall will be closed at 15:00 (Except The Emporium, The EmQuartier and Siam Paragon)
- Index Living Mall will be closed from 14:00
Services
- Banks
- Thai Red Cross Society
- Bangkok Art and Culture Centre
- AIS centers (Except the branches at Don Mueang Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport)
- DTAC centers will be closed at 15:00
- Thai Post Offices
Advertising
