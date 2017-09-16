Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall will be closed for renovation from 1 Oct 2017

Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, a massive European-style royal reception hall commissioned by King Chulalongkorn in 1908 and the long-time venue for the elaborate Arts of the Kingdom exhibition, will be closed for major renovation from 1 Oct—and there's no timetable set on when it will reopen. So, 30 Sep will be the final day the public visit is granted.

During the renovation, priceless objets d’art from the hands of The SUPPORT Foundation from Arts of the Kingdom exhibition will be transferred to display at SUPPORT Foundation Museum in Bang Pa-in, Ayuthaya province.

Entry fees: B150/adult, B75/child