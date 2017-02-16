Aussie Scrapbook: The meaningful Our Table in Adelaide

Time Out Bangkok was one of the few members of the Thai media to take part in Jacob’s Creek’s first-ever Our Table event in Adelaide, Australia. Here’s a recap of the delightful moments that happened over gourmet food, chilled wines and conversations with strangers turned friends.

Our Table

Our Table is Jacob’s Creek newest initiative to bring the wine-and-dine experience to the next level—not necessarily more posh, but a warmer and more meaningful one.

Following the path paved by the brand’s global “Made By” campaign, which celebrates the people, places and passions that inspire every single bottle of Jacob’s Creek wines, Our Table fosters memorable meals that emphasize the sharing of the passions, cultures and origins of each guest. Food and, of course, wine are the avenues by which sharing and acceptance are promoted. And that’s what the inaugural Our Table event in the historic Jacob’s Estate in Barossa Valley was all about.

Forty guests—a combination of members of the press and influencers—from 13 countries were flown across the continents to impart their passions, and food and wine experiences at Barossa Valley, Jacob’s Creek winemakers. Select recipes from guests were reinterpreted using Australian fresh produce and dishes were shared with everyone, accompanied by selective wine pairings. We were delighted when a recipe from the Thai media, particularly from Lips editor-in-chief Kan Suwanthada, was served. Kan’s fried noodles with chickpea shoots and prawns reflect his passion for cooking. This Thai-inspired dish was paired with 2015 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir and 2015 Jacob’s Creek Reserve Barossa Shiraz.

To follow the concept of social dining, every meal throughout this trip was served in sharing portions, encouraging guests to interact and make friends with like-minded individuals from around the world.

Jacob’s Creek also sponsors the Australian Open, one of the world’s largest tennis grandslam events. Our Table guests were invited to witness the spectacle.