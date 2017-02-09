Central Bangna just got upgraded

After months of renovation, Central Bangna, which previously unveiled a space-age façade, the brand-new Pororo Waterpark, as well as a plaza zone and supermarket, is ready to welcome Bangna peeps to its newly revamped department store. Central Department Store now features a more upscale atmosphere, with floors filled with premium global brands such as Aveda, Fresh, Suqqu, Tom Ford and YSL in the Beauty Gallery zone, and Coach, Colehaan, Issey Miyake, Kate Spade, Kenzo, Longchamp and Marimekko in the Luxe Galerie zone—it’s basically a mini Central Chidlom for Bangna locals.

The shopping mall serves families with a new Kidspace crammed with products and activities designed especially for your little angels. With the expansion of Mega Bangna and the future inception of the Bangkok Mall, the shopping options in Bangna are slowly moving up the scale.

Bangna-Trat Road, Bangna, 0 2763 6000. Open daily 10:00-22:00