DITP is taking Thai trade fairs to the next level

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) gathers up three of its biggest, and most stylish, annual trade fairs—Bangkok International Fashion Fair and Bangkok International Leather Fair: BIFF&BIL, Bangkok International Gift Fair, and Bangkok International Houseware Fair: BIG+BIH), and Thailand International Furniture Fair: TIFF—and relaunches as STYLE, which is set to inaugurate this month.

The event, taking place from 17-21 October at BITEC Bangna, will feature booths from some of the country's top exporters of design products as well as business matching sessions and an exhibition of winning design masterpieces by Thai craftsmen. Also part of the event is a showcase to honor the benevolence of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.