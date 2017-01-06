Enjoy the city’s only Spanish Champagne brunch at Uno Mas this Sunday

There are many reasons to love Uno Mas on the 54th floor of the Centara Grand at CentralWorld Hotel, from breathtaking views of Bangkok’s downtown to a wide selection of Spanish and Mediterranean dishes. Now they are inviting you to love them more with the Champagne Brunch available on every first Sunday of each month (11:30-14:30), where you feast on the restaurant’s famous fares such as the buffet bouquet, Maine lobster ‘al ajillo’ sizzling with garlic and chili, and wild mushroom and black truffle paella with tiger prawns and lobster claws, and traditional Catalan cream-inspired Pina Colada.
The brunch is ฿3,555++ per person with free-flow drinks and G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne. For more information and reservations, call 02-100-6255, email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th, or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com