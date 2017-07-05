First ever #MCMCafe in the world in Bangkok

MCM Thailand teams up with Bhava Cafe to create this first ever MCM Cafe in Bangkok (and also in the world) situated in front of MCM store at The Emquartier. As they plan their annual #MCMBus showcase in Bangkok, they decided to do something special this year to portray the brand as a lifestyle store. They came up with the idea of MCM Cafe that works as both a showcase and a place for people to chill and drink coffee in the middle of this shopping center.

There are six drinks in the menu: a classic Nitro Cold Brew coffee with dark chocolate flavor, Black (B90), and coffee with a fruity hint from Brown (B90). If you prefer coffee with milk, opt to White (B100), Nitro Cold Brew coffee with milk which you might see it here for the first time. For non-coffee drinkers, their 3 options of drinks are available for you to choose - Butter Beer (B100), Ginger Beer (B90) and Thai Milk Tea (B90).

You can come and enjoy rich Cold Brew Coffee at MCM Cafe, G floor, The Emquartier from now on until 23 July.