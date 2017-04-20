First look inside Asok’s newest, fanciest nightclub, Club SX, prior to its opening on 28 Apr

The opening of Club SX, a new extravagant dance club in Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit, has put the spotlight on Asok clubbing scene once again. Scheduled to officially open its doors on 28 April, Club SX promises the take the party vibes in Asok to the next level with seven themed zones decorated with awe-inspiring elements:
- Three air-conditioned zones—Diamond, Platinum, and Gold
- Two outdoor terraces—Romantic zone where you enjoy classic 80s hits and Cowbow zone where you drink with the spectacular views of Asok intersection
- Three VIP Karaoke rooms you can enjoying singing over 10,000 songs or have your private party.
- But the world-class entertainment isn’t what Club SX all about, the lavishly-designed nightclub also appropriate Las Vegas-style limousine service for the local club scene, providing a private shuttle service with a luxurious Hummer car.
Visit www.sxdance.club or its Facebook and Instagram for a complete party lineup — and do expect the unexpected!
6th floor, Pullman Grande Sukhumvit Bangkok, Sukhumvit Road, 0 2171-5299, reservation@sxdance.club
