In pictures: Britney Spears Live in Bangkok

Princess of Pop Britney Spears performed her first Bangkok show last night (23 June 2017) at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in front of more than 10,000 fans from all around Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok is her fifth city on her 2017 Asia tour, which kicked off in Tokyo earlier this month and followed by Osaka, Taipei, and Manila.

The 35-year-old pop diva brought her all-time hits—from when she just started like "Baby One More Time" to the newer favorites like "Slumber Party"—to the stage with extravagant production and flawless choreography. (She danced non-stop for almost two hours so we think she deserves that we're not complaining she's lip-syncing.) Britney fans, do expect no less from her second show, said to be more fun, tonight. Our suggestion? Just dance whenever you feel like to!

Take a look at some snapshots from last night provided by the promoter (photos and videos were not allowed for media).

