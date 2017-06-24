  • Blog
In pictures: Britney Spears Live in Bangkok

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Saturday June 24 2017, 1:07pm

BEC-Tero Entertainment

Princess of Pop Britney Spears performed her first Bangkok show last night (23 June 2017) at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in front of more than 10,000 fans from all around Thailand and Southeast Asia. Bangkok is her fifth city on her 2017 Asia tour, which kicked off in Tokyo earlier this month and followed by Osaka, Taipei, and Manila.

The 35-year-old pop diva brought her all-time hits—from when she just started like "Baby One More Time" to the newer favorites like "Slumber Party"—to the stage with extravagant production and flawless choreography. (She danced non-stop for almost two hours so we think she deserves that we're not complaining she's lip-syncing.) Britney fans, do expect no less from her second show, said to be more fun, tonight. Our suggestion? Just dance whenever you feel like to!

Take a look at some snapshots from last night provided by the promoter (photos and videos were not allowed for media). 

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

 

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

 

 

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

BEC-Tero Entertainment

 

 

The unofficial setlist

  1. Work Bitch
  2. Womanizer
  3. Break the Ice / Piece of Me
  4. ...Baby One More Time / Oops!... I Did It Again
  5. Me Against the Music
  6. Gimme More
  7. Boys
  8. Do You Wanna Come Over?
  9. I'm A Slave 4 U
  10. Make Me...
  11. Freakshow
  12. Do Somethin'
  13. Circus
  14. If U Seek Amy
  15. Breathe on Me
  16. Slumber Party
  17. Touch of My Hand
  18. Toxic
  19. Stronger / (You Drive Me) Crazy
  20. Till the World Ends
