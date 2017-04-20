It’s confirmed! Britney Spears will be performing her first-ever concert in Bangkok on 24 June

All around the world pretty girl! Britney Spears is finally confirmed to be performing in Bangkok!

After twenty years of waiting and hoping, dreams have now come true for Thai Britney Armies. The princess of pop is giving her resident Vegas show a break for two months and ventures on Britney: Live in Concert world tour with confirmed concert dates in Israel, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand, after the confirmation that her four-year long Vegas show will come to a close in December.

BEC Tero has recently confirmed that Spears will be performing her first-ever concert in Bangkok at Impact Arena on 24 June. The ticket price starts from B3,500 and is rumored to go up to B12,000. Tickets go on sell on 6 May on Thai Ticket Major.

