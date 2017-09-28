Jim Thompson revamps its Siam Paragon store

Luxury Thai silk brand Jim Thompson has recently unveiled its new flagship store at Siam Paragon, and we’re mind-blown.

Many of us grew up perceiving it a brand for grandmothers and well-off tourists but Jim Thompson has reinvented everything we remember about the brand, from its visual advertisement to its packaging to this new store, thanks to the vision of CEO Gerald Mazzalovo and creative director Jean-Christophe Vilain.

Despite saying that the newly renovated store borrows inspiration from the Jim Thompson house, a complex of traditional Thai pavilions in a lush garden, there’s nothing traditional nor conservative about it. The garden is reinterpreted as silky green walls, while the Thai pavilions are represented by a shopping space with many small chambers. Displayed throughout the shop are items from the new fall collection, which, we can say, are equally good for you as much as for your cool grandma—and your visiting friends, too.

>M Floor, Siam Paragon. Open daily 10:00-21:00