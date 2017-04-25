  • Blog
Join the Italian beer master and his signature brews at Wishbeer for one night only

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Tuesday April 25 2017, 11:47am

On 26 April, Italian beer master brewer Teo Musso of Baladin, a brewery in Piozzo village in Cuneo province in Northern Italy, will join the team of Sukhumvit's craft beer institution Wishbeer Home Bar (0 2392 1403) to introduce to Bangkok's beer enthusiasts five of Baladin's signature brews. 

Enjoy them all in a flight comprised of Nora (Egyptian ale with Eastern aroma and citrusy note), Nazionale (Italian ale with national ingredients like coriander and bergamot), Wayan (spiced beer which incorporates five cereals and nine spices), Isaac (white beer with creamy head in apricot color) and Rock 'N' Roll (American ale with peppery kick). 

 

 

