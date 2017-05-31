Kobori Nihon Ryori Japanese restaurant from Thonglor 13 opens a pop-up eatery at Central Chidlom’s FoodLoft for one month only

Kobori Nihon Ryori, an upscale Japanese joint in Soi Thonglor 13, will be opening a pop-up eatery on the ground of the high-end food center FoodLoft at Central Chidlom for one month only.
Known for high-quality ingredients with fine attention to details, Kobori Nihon Ryori will be bringing authentic Japanese delicacies whipped up by Kobori’s head chef Sorasak Lorprasert, whose portfolio includes 25 years in Japanese food industry at Centara Grand and Banyan Tree hotels. From 1 June onwards, chef Sorasak is expected to deliver Kobori’s mouth-watering seasonal signatures through a selection of à la carte and set-menu dishes to FoodLoft’s patrons.
FoodLoft also offers a delivery service. Diners can order finest food selection from FoodLoft via FoodLoft Delivery Service (0 2793 7070) and Food Panda.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ