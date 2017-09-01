Le Du’s Thitid teams up with Singaporean Michelin superstar for a special dinner in September

After awing Singaporean gastrophiles at fine-dining establishment Labyrinth in August, Thitid Tassanakajohn, the driving force behind the critically-acclaimed Le Du restaurant, which is known for giving centuries-old Thai recipes an innovative upgrade, and Labyrinth’s Han Li Guang, the Singaporean baker-turned-chef who is similarly praised for taking traditional cuisine on an experimental ride, will team up to throw the “Sawasdee Lah! Le Du x Labyrinth,” a special four-hand dinner at Le Du on 13-14 September.

The two chefs will be cooking alongside each other to churn out a six-course menu (B2,900, additional B1,800 with wine pairing) featuring each of their drool-worthy masterpieces. Expect chef Han’s take on Singaporean chili crab which turns the Singaporean national dish into chili ice-cream accompanied with soft-shell crab, as well as char sew barbequed pork jowl served with barley and pickled bok choy. Our home talent Thitid will be showcasing his signature dishes like the oyster with Thai rice wine mousse and the grilled river prawn served with shrimp paste and black jasmine rice. Desserts will be the collaboration of the duo.

For reservation, call 09 2919 9969.