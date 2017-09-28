Marriott APAC’s Chief of Operation Services reveals what’s in the pipeline for the giant hotel chain

Since the opening of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the very first Marriott Marquis in Asia Pacific and the world’s seventh, the massive hotel has welcomed a gamut of international and local food enthusiasts to their restaurants — proving the brand has been taking hotel dining seriously. Bart Buiring, the Chief Operation Services Officer of Marriott International Asia Pacific, gave us an exclusive interview, sharing with us an insight into the hotel’s success in food and beverage, as well as services, and what’s in store for the Marriott.

The most important target for Marriott food and beverage is the local market

Out of the four operating restaurants in Marriott Marquis, three outlets have made the top 10 of the best restaurants in Bangkok list on Tripadvisor, the world’s most popular travel website where both tourists and locals can give feedback of the venues they visit, with the Chinese restaurant Pagoda making number one spot. Buiring believes such the achievement lies within the emphasis on localization in terms of food and beverage as the majority of the patrons are actually from Bangkok. Not only you can savor delectable Thai and international cuisine here at Marriott Marquis, the hotel dining also strongly reflects diverse local dining preferences.

Hold your breath for the opening of a rooftop bar by the end of the year

The next big project of Marriott Marquis is the opening of a long-anticipated rooftop restaurant and bar where you can sink into the spectacular view of Sukhumvit while enjoying the boundless and creative creations by chef Akira Beck.

Club Marriott Members will enjoy more benefits than ever before

The merging between Marriott and Starwood also means doubling the member benefits for Club Marriott Members like the access to access to more facilities at the hotel, special events as well as more dining benefits. Club Marriot membership card holders also receive separate booking codes when making hotel reservations which ensures that they will be best facilitated during their stay.

Mobile platform will soon be a big thing for Marriott

The online check in and check out feature will be introduced to the hotel guests starting from the Starwood Preferred Guests (SPG) in the last quarter of the year. The hotel is also looking into the more possibilities in incorporating mobile features during the stay such as replacing the actual key card with mobile key and mobile food ordering.

Thailand could get the country’s first Moxy very soon

Recently launched in Bandung, Indonesia, and soon followed by two more openings in Tokyo and Osaka before the end of the year, Moxy is Marriott’s hotel brand that aims toward fun-loving millennial travelers who look beyond traditional hotel stay during their vacation with eclectic and homey elements permeating every inch of the interior. There won’t be a typical check-in counter and the more focus will be put on communal areas. Since Thailand is one of the major hubs for young and fun-seeking travelers, the concept would possibly arrive at the shore very soon.