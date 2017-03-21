Now you can learn everything about Scotch whiskey — and create your own cocktail — in a shopping mall

A newly-furbished Siam Paragon's food zone Gourmet Garden has recently welcomed "The Journey of Whiskey Experiment," a pop-up lounge that promises to inspire you with the Scotch whiskey experience.

There are four zones to explore: (1) Main Bar & Mentoring, a DIY station where you can create your own concoctions inspired by the latest limited-edition Johnnie Walker's Blenders Batch Red Rye Finish, (2) The Sensorial Whiskey Experience, where you learn more about whiskey-making process as well as taste various JW blends, (3) Craft Station with Johnnie Walker's Blenders Batch, where you craft your own souvenirs, and (4) The Heritage of Johnnie Walker Exhibition, where the rich heritage and the long history of Johnnie Walker, established since 1820, is on display.

The pop-up store will be displayed at Floor G, Siam Paragon until 6 April from 10.00-22.00 (the bar will be opened after 17.00)