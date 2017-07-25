Now you can savor delicious taste of Macanese cuisine at Dean and DeLuca

New York-born café Dean & DeLuca partners up with the Macao Government Tourism Office to bring Macanese cuisine dishes to the table for Bangkokians to get a glimpse of distinctive Macanese Gastronomic delights while promoting its culture and tourism under the concept of “Experience Macao Your Own Style.”

So what is actually Macanese food? Macanese culinary is the unique – and delicious – combination of Portuguese and Chinese cultures. Dean & DeLuca is able to adapt the authentic delights to ample Thais’ taste buds with the benefit of Chef Neta (Antononieta Fernandes Manhao), a half-Portuguese half-Chinese Macanese food consultant and expert.

Start the meal with Bacalhau A Braz (B195). Unlike the traditional recipe, of which salted cod fish, egg and potato are stir-fried together, Dean and DeLuca’s version of a Portuguese comfort dish allows the succulent fish and egg to simply rest on the crunchy fried hash with a wedge of lemon on the side. Also, do not forget to try a heavier dish like Macanese Tamarind Pork with Balichao, in which the enticing pork belly is braised in tamarind sauce served with jasmine rice (B240). Cleanse your palate off with a simple yet sensational dessert called Serradura, which is a layered composition of crushed Marie Biscuit and luscious cream (B75).

The first series of Macanese dishes is now available at selected Dean & DeLuca outlets including MahaNakorn CUBE, Central Embassy, Emquartier, The Cystral and Bluport HuaHin up until October. The second series will be launched in September.