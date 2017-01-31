Oat Montien redefines the concept of a life drawing workshop

Aromatic scents, unlimited wine, interesting conversations with strangers and a chance to try out nude drawing—what more can you ask for from life drawing workshop by Oat Montien?

Famed for his elaborate—and sometimes provocative—portraits and illustrations, Oat Montien is one of Thailand busiest artists. His works are seen everywhere, in magazines, events and even shopping complexes. Years spent drawing in the school library and training in the UK have given the artist eyes that look beyond the ordinary. So when he hosts a workshop for life drawings, your expectations run high.

Oat hosts a workshop once a month in his residence (his bedroom, actually) located behind the restaurant his family owns in Don Mueang. Accepting a maximum of eight to ten guests at a time, the workshop starts off with a mini meditation session heightened by sensual music and fragrant scents.

Once everyone is ready, a male model (who’s actually his boyfriend) enters the room. The model is divested of his clothing (usually just a robe) to which Oat then encourages all participants to let go their inhibitions and unleash their inner artist. Thanks to the Oat's instructions and casual conversation, amateur artists will soon be examining the naked model as an art object, and may even come up with awe-inspiring drawings in various styles. Soon as you let go of your frustration, you'll find yourself enjoying the three-hour session. Oat successfully redefines the concept of a life drawing workshop by encouraging self-expression rather than an adherence to theories. No art background is required

The artist is having a solo exhibition titled My Boyfriend is a Pianist, He Plays me Love Songs at Future Factory from 3 to 10 February. The show features rounds of life drawing sessions, which guests are invited to join for free.

>B2,000, inclusive of dinner, drink and wine. Oat Montien Studio, Songprapa, Don Muang.

Photos by Chatchawan Jaksuwong