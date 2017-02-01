Ocean's 8: first image revealed of the all-woman reboot

Do you remember the endless moaning and mansplaining that preceded the all-woman remake of Ghostbusters in 2016? Well, it's set to start all over again as we look forward to 2018's Ocean's 8, a man-free reboot of the Oceans franchise.

A first picture was released from the set of Ocean's 8 this week, and it features all eight of the headline cast. On the left, that's Sandra Bullock, and moving across the photo that's Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.

That's quite a cast. All we know of the story is that Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, and so she must be related to Danny Ocean, George Clooney's character in the previous three movies. We're told that Debbie and her seven collaborators are in New York City to pull off the heist of the century at the annual Met Gala – although quite why they're riding the subway isn't clear. Presumably they're not rich yet. Or maybe it just looks cool for the camera.

There were three Oceans movies in the 2000s – Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, each of them drawing on the original 1960 movie, whose Rat Pack cast included Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. We love the idea of those slick old-fashioned über-males coming face to face with this all-new Oceans crowd.

Ocean's 8 will open in cinemas in summer 2018.