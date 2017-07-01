  • Blog
Okura celebrates Hokkaido summertime with lavender fields in a glass

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Saturday July 1 2017, 4:00pm

The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s rooftop cocktail den Up & Above Bar (0 2687 9000) celebrates the summer season in Japan's northern region by creating concoctions inspired by Hokkaido’s famed lavender fields.

From 1 July–30 September, the bar team will whip up sweet and refreshing drinks that exude fragrant floral aromas, like the classic Prosecco-based Summer Sparkle or Up & Above’s signature creation Purple Lady which combines Sangsom, grape juice, and lavender.

 

Summer Sparkle

 

 

 

Purple Lady

 

 

 

 

 

Violet G & T

 

 

Staff writer
By Phavitch Theeraphong

Phavitch Theeraphong, “Bank” is a writer for Time Out Bangkok and a professional food, dark chocolate and French bull dog lover. 

For any feedback or for more information email

