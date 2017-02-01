Old-school grilled chicken Vises Kiyang is given a modern edge

The family-friendly Vises Kaiyang restaurant has been known for whipping up a delicious homecooked fare in Bang Po for more than 60 years. Now, the old-school eatery has branched out with Time & Tales, a riverside outlet with a fresh, contemporary edge. In a modern warehouse-inspired space, the menu features more than 100 items that span Thai, Hainanese and Chinese cuisine. The main highlight is their famous grilled chicken, which is made from the herb-fed bird and grilled to perfection, but pad chub chai (the Chinese-style stir-fried of mixed vegetables ingredients) and Chinese-fusion slow-cooked beef tongue are also not to be missed.
Tel: 0 2241 7400, www.facebook.com/timeandtales
