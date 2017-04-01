Ratchaprasong Skywalk extension is now open

Have you’ve ever imagined walking into and around Ratchaprasong malls without having to climb up and down steep stairways—or running into grumpy street vendors? Your problem is sorted. The Ratchaprasong Square Traders Association (RSTA) has just unveiled the extension to the current skywalk that connects Chidlom BTS station to CentralWorld. The extended stretch runs from Gaysorn through its newly built annex, spanning all the way to wholesale mecca Platinum Fashion Mall on Petchaburi Road.
Photos courtesy of Gaysorn Village
