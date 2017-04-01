  • Blog
Ratchaprasong Skywalk extension is now open

By Gail Piyanan Posted: Saturday April 1 2017, 5:25pm

Gaysorn Village
Ratchaprasong Skywalk

Have you’ve ever imagined walking into and around Ratchaprasong malls without having to climb up and down steep stairways—or running into grumpy street vendors? Your problem is sorted. The Ratchaprasong Square Traders Association (RSTA) has just unveiled the extension to the current skywalk that connects Chidlom BTS station to CentralWorld. The extended stretch runs from Gaysorn through its newly built annex, spanning all the way to wholesale mecca Platinum Fashion Mall on Petchaburi Road.

Photos courtesy of Gaysorn Village

 

 

Ratchaprasong Skywalk
Gaysorn Village

 

 

 

Ratchaprasong Skywalk
Gaysorn Village

 

 

 

 

 

Ratchaprasong Skywalk
Gaysorn Village

 

 

 

 

 

Ratchaprasong Skywalk
Gaysorn Village

 

 

 

 

 

Ratchaprasong Skywalk
Gaysorn Village

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Gail Piyanan

Gail Piyanan is a glutton for adventurous trips. When she's not abroad, she wanders the streets of Bangkok in search of the Time Out's next big story.

For any feedback or for more information email

