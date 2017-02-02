Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy

The fashion world has welcomed February with a shock when WWD reported that Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci has exited Givenchy after 12 successful years in his creative director role. Tisci is praised for transforming the luxury French fashion house into an edgy, red-carpet-worthy label favored by global celebrities. His last collection with Givenchy was the fall/winter couture shown in January 2017. His departure results in an absence of Givenchy from the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Rumor has it that he might head for Versace.

Bangkokians, you can still rush to Givenchy shops in the city to grab his later creations before the prices go up as people will start to collect them.