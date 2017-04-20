Scalini dedicates April-May to all things poultry

Scalini, Hilton Sukhumvit's signature Italian restaurant, has just introduced a new dinner promotion “I Believe I Can Fly” that focuses on Italian-inspired dishes cooked with free-range poultry—chicken, duck, quail, and pigeon—by Head Chef Supoj Suwanwong. There are five special menus you can choose from. Starting from Come Fly With Me (organic Pyrenees quail cooked in tempura style and served with salad, blueberry sauce and grain mustard dressing, B750)

There are five special menus you can choose from:

(1) Come Fly With Me (organic Pyrenees quail cooked in tempura style and served with salad, blueberry sauce and grain mustard dressing, B750)

(2) Wish I Could Fly (Risotto Acquerello mantecato, parmesan and Rougie foie gras, B850)

(3) Savory homemade Pappardelle pasta with confit Magret duck sauce in Fly Me To The Moon (B750)

(4) In The Air Tonight (roasted organic Bresse pigeon with sauteed garden veggie, white truffle scented creamy polenta and Porto wine sauce, B1,200.)

(5) I Believe I Can Fly (roasted organic grain fed chicken served stuffed with black truffle, veggies and barbaresco red wine jus, B1,995), served in a big, sharing portion.

Starting from now to May 31st. Reservations are recommended. Call 0 2620 6666

(photo credit: Scalini Bangkok)