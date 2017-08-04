Siwilai Cafe is serving Sunday Brunch now

Siwilai Cafe is presenting its first ever Sunday brunch buffet to make your Sunday a happier day. The launching will be on this Sunday 6 Aug, and you can enjoy all the food from 11 AM to 3 PM. The price is B899, plus 10% service charge, but you can enjoy special 15% discount if you come on 6 and 13 Aug.

Here, you will find comforting dishes and refreshing drinks. Fleshly cook egg dishes like delicious Shakshuka, the Middle Eastern-styled baked eggs, Egg Benedict, and many more are served. The main dishes that you shouldn't miss here are signature Thai Joke and Grilled Brioche, a combination of chicken livers, onion jam, bacon, mushroom and spinach.

Options on the buffet line like soups, salads, choices of cheese platters and cold cuts, mix fruits, muesli, yogurt, and dessert are available for you to choose. For drinks, they serve exclusive Siwilai Cafe's coffee blend, tea and fruit punch.