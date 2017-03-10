  • Blog
Southeast Asia's largest all-things-motorcycle lifestyle complex is now open in Bangkok

By Time Out Bangkok in association with Motoplex Posted: Friday March 10 2017, 1:11pm

Motoplex
[Time Out Bangkok x Motoplex]
 
Motorcycle fans alert! Bangkok has just welcomed Motoplex Bangkok, the largest motorcycle lifestyle complex in Southeast Asia. Powered by Vespiario Thailand, the country's sole distributor for Vespa, Motoplex Bangkok is where fans of two-wheeled buddies meet everything about Italian motorcycle, from latest models and parts from top famous Italian motorcycle brands – Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi – as well as world-class after-sales service. 
 
A Square Sukhumvit 26, 02 262 0846, www.facebook.com/motoplexbangkok 
 
See who's who from the opening reception here:
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Time Out Bangkok in association with Motoplex
