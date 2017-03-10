Southeast Asia's largest all-things-motorcycle lifestyle complex is now open in Bangkok

[Time Out Bangkok x Motoplex]
Motorcycle fans alert! Bangkok has just welcomed Motoplex Bangkok, the largest motorcycle lifestyle complex in Southeast Asia. Powered by Vespiario Thailand, the country's sole distributor for Vespa, Motoplex Bangkok is where fans of two-wheeled buddies meet everything about Italian motorcycle, from latest models and parts from top famous Italian motorcycle brands – Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi – as well as world-class after-sales service.
A Square Sukhumvit 26, 02 262 0846, www.facebook.com/motoplexbangkok
See who's who from the opening reception here:
