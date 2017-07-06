Spider-Man and more heroes coming to cinemas this year

With all the high quality action, hilarious lines, and dramatic scenes here and there – superheroes movies have got it all covered. Evidently, it is no doubt that superhero is one of the most popular genres in the movie industry, and it is here to stay. The list of upcoming superheroes movies are planned until 2020 but as for now here’s a list of upcoming superheroes movies that we can look forward to seeing this year. Written by Kamolrat Rojanawattanwaut

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In cinemas: 6 July

The adrenaline rush from being a part of the Avenger got the young Peter Parker wanting to become more than just a friendly neighbourhood superhero as Tony Spark, his mentor, has ordered. However, encountering Vulture will put his power to the test.

Thor: Ragnarok

In cinemas: 1 November

With his hammer destroyed and being exiled to the other side of the universe, Thor must conquer his battles in time in order to prevent Asgard from being demolished by the powerful Goddess of death, Hela. But first, he will have to face the Incredible Hulk in a gladiatorial combat.

Justice League

In cinemas: 16 November

As a newly-awaken enemy has emerged, Bruce Wayne acknowledges that he cannot conquer the battle alone and recruits Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash in order to combine their power together and save the planet.