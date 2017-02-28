  • Blog
Take a quick look at Bangkok's newest playground for young creative types, Spacebar

By Top Koaysomboon Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 3:33pm

It’s a little surprising to find this modern converted shophouse, with its gleaming glass façade, sitting alongside a dodgy-looking-cinema-turned-somtam-parlor in Suthisan. Named Spacebar, it is Bangkok’s newest playground for young creative types. We take a quick look at this inspiring new space.

Spacebar was initially the brainchild of four friends—Wimonporn Ratchataganok, Songklod Saengvoratip, Wisaruth Wisidh and Parinya Panyato (the latter departed before the official launch). The remaining three are all part of Daypoets, which publishes A Day, Hamburger and The Momentum. Wimonporn is a digital content manager, Songklod is a programmer, and Wisaruth is a social media specialist.

 

 

 

 

 

Spacebar

 

 

 

 

Creative space

Spacebar is meant to be a playground for artists with dreams. “We don’t like people to think this is a showroom for those who already have products to sell. We’d like to be the facilitator that makes their dreams possible,” explains Wimonporn. Her initial idea was inspired by her own experience as a no-name artist trying to sell her products. She had her own struggles before making it big and now tries to do her share by helping artists that are trying to jumpstart their careers.

 

 

Spacebar

 

 

 

 

Integrated environment

Spacebar consists of two parts: a space for artists to exhibit their works and a platform for those looking to hire artists, and a brick-and-mortar store that works as a showroom and a community space for like-minded individuals.

 

Spacebar

 

 

 

 

On display

The items currently displayed in the shop are books published by Daypoets, as well as books and zines (handmade books) produced by artists in their network. They are now in the process of growing more product varieties so Spacebar will not look like a subsidiary of Daypoets. 

 

Spacebar

 

 

Staff writer
By Top Koaysomboon

Time Out Bangkok editor 

